FG Lifts Five-Year Mining Ban, Pledges Support For Economic Revival In Zamfara

The Federal Government has lifted a five-year ban on mining activities in Zamfara State, citing significant improvements in security as the driving factor. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, during a briefing in Abuja.

The ban was initially imposed following concerns over rampant banditry linked to illegal mining operations in the state. Speaking on the development, Alake stated that the decision to reverse the ban aims to stimulate legitimate mining activities and boost the nation’s economic growth.

“The nation has a lot to gain from reawakened economic activities in a highly mineralised state like Zamfara, endowed with vast deposits of gold, lithium, and copper,” Alake said.

Security Improvement Spurs Decision

Alake highlighted the reduction in insecurity as a key factor in lifting the ban. He credited President Bola Tinubu’s administration for adopting strategic measures, including intelligence-driven security operations, to combat banditry.

“A recent success was the capture of Halilu Sububu, one of the most wanted bandit commanders, in a covert operation in Zamfara. Such victories have significantly reduced incidents of insecurity in the state,” Alake noted.

The minister assured that contingency plans have been put in place to protect mining operators, with security agencies working closely with stakeholders to maintain peace in mining areas.

Economic and Community Benefits

Reopening Zamfara’s mining sector is expected to enhance regulation, curb illegal mining, and generate significant revenue for local, state, and federal governments.

“The ban created a vacuum that was exploited by illegal miners, leading to a colossal loss of revenue for the nation and affected communities,” Alake explained.

He further emphasised the benefits for host communities, which will receive support through corporate social responsibility projects by mining companies.

“This move ensures the country reaps the benefits of Zamfara’s rich mineral resources while contributing to the nation’s GDP,” he added.

Collaboration with France on Mining Development

In a related development, Alake addressed the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with France to advance Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

The agreement aims to diversify the value chain of critical minerals and remediate over 2,000 abandoned mining pits across the country through environmental rehabilitation projects.

“The high point of the MoU is training and capacity building for Nigerian mining professionals. We need all the assistance we can get in terms of capacity, technical expertise, and financial support,” Alake stated.

He reassured stakeholders that the agreement does not compromise Nigeria’s control over its mineral resources or involve any military pact with France.

The Federal Government remains committed to transforming the solid minerals sector into a key contributor to Nigeria’s economic development while ensuring sustainable practices that benefit communities and the environment.