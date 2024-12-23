FG Lifts Five-Year Ban on Mining in Zamfara

The Federal Government has lifted a five-year ban on mining activities in Zamfara State, citing improved security conditions as the basis for the decision.

This was announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, during a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja.

The ban, initially imposed due to widespread banditry and illegal mining activities in the state, has now been reversed to encourage legitimate mining operations and harness the state’s vast mineral resources.

Dr. Alake noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made significant strides in addressing insecurity through intelligence-led operations and targeted interventions.

“A recent success was the capture of Halilu Sububu, one of the most wanted bandit commanders, in a covert operation in Zamfara. Such efforts have significantly curtailed insecurity, paving the way for legitimate mining activities,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that comprehensive measures are in place to safeguard mining operators, with security agencies working closely to ensure a conducive environment for economic activities.

Economic Potential of Zamfara

Zamfara is endowed with abundant deposits of gold, lithium, and copper, which are crucial for energy transition and economic diversification. According to Dr. Alake, reopening mining operations in the state will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while boosting revenue for local, state, and federal governments.

“The nation has a lot to gain from reawakened economic activities in a highly mineralised state like Zamfara. This move will not only stimulate economic growth but also provide opportunities for host communities through corporate social responsibility projects,” Alake explained.

He added that lifting the ban would facilitate better regulation of mining activities, curbing illegal operations that have cost the nation billions in lost revenue.

In a related development, the minister highlighted the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and France to enhance the solid minerals sector.

The agreement aims to promote joint projects, diversify critical mineral value chains, and address environmental concerns, including the remediation of over 2,000 abandoned mining pits across the country.

“The high point of the MoU is training and capacity building for Nigerian mining professionals. We need international support in capacity, technical expertise, and financial resources,” Dr. Alake stated.

He reassured Nigerians that the agreement does not compromise the nation’s control over its mineral resources nor involve any military arrangements with France.

The Federal Government’s decision to lift the ban marks a significant step in unlocking Zamfara’s economic potential while addressing long-standing security challenges.