Federal Ministries Receive Over N1tn Each in Proposed 2025 Budget

No fewer than 10 federal ministries and agencies have been allocated over ₦1tn each in the proposed 2025 budget, according to an analysis of the 2025 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The detailed breakdown of the appropriation revealed that the ministries of Finance, Defence, Power, Works, Budget and Economic Planning, Police Affairs, Interior, Education, Health, and Niger Delta are among the top beneficiaries of the ₦49.7tn ‘Restoration’ budget.

The Ministry of Finance received the highest allocation of ₦17.52tn, a significant 87.78% increase from its 2023 budget of ₦9.33tn. A substantial portion of this amount is earmarked for salary payments.

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning followed with ₦6.78tn, marking a 52.35% increase from its previous ₦4.45tn allocation. The Ministry of Defence ranked third with ₦2.92tn, reflecting an 84.81% rise from its ₦1.58tn allocation in 2023.

Other notable allocations include the Ministry of Power, which saw a dramatic 510.46% increase to ₦2.1tn from ₦344bn in 2024, and the Ministry of Works with ₦1.14tn, up from ₦657.23bn. The Ministry of Interior received ₦1.13tn, a significant jump from ₦461bn in 2024.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education was allocated ₦2.52tn, the Ministry of Health ₦1.91tn, and the Ministry of Niger Delta ₦2.23tn.

The proposed budget has a revenue projection of ₦34.82tn to fund an aggregate expenditure of ₦47.9tn, leaving a deficit of ₦13.0tn.

During plenary sessions last Thursday, the Senate and House of Representatives separately passed the budget for second reading. Lawmakers commended President Tinubu for his ambitious fiscal plans aimed at restoring the economy.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the bill to the Committee on Appropriations after a voice vote in favour of its passage. Similarly, the House of Representatives referred the bill for further legislative scrutiny following robust debates on its general principles.