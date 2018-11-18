FG Decries Nigeria Breweries Failure to Pay N326 million Lottery Duties

The federal government at the weekend lamented that Nigeria Breweries Plc denied it N326 million revenues and continue to rebuff attempts by its lottery regulatory agency to enforce the National Lottery Act, 2005.

The apex government disclosed that Nigerian Breweries Plc had conducted promotional lotteries valued at about N1.3 billion and failed to regularise such promo lotteries as required by the National Lottery Act, 2005.

This was contained in a statement by the Director-General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila in which he explained reasons the commission decided to shut Nigerian Breweries Plc in line with the law.

Disturbed by flagrant violation of the National Lottery Act, 2005 by leading multinationals, Gbajabiamila said Nigerian Breweries denied the federal government N326 million revenues and continue to rebuff attempts to get it complied with the law.

He noted that the commission had statutory responsibilities “to enforce provisions of the National Lottery Act, 2005 and ensure the federal government is not short-changed in the transactions. The commission acted within its mandate.”

He explained that the commission would continue the clamp down on all illegal lottery operators anywhere they be found within the shores of Nigeria within the ambit of the National Lottery Act, 2005 and the National Lottery Regulation, 2007.

He described as unwarranted attack the statement of the Director General of Nigeria Employees Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo in respect of the recent enforcement exercise against Nigerian Breweries Plc.

He noted that the commission “will not be distracted in its bid to rid the country of all illegal lottery and promotional activities whether in the manufacturing, financial, telecommunication or any other sector.