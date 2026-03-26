FG declares state police imperative, advances reform framework under Renewed Hope Agenda

Key Points

• Minister of Police Affairs Senator Ibrahim Gaidam declares state policing no longer optional — calling it a national security imperative

• Steering Committee on State Police Establishment Framework holds high-level meeting with the ministry in Abuja

• Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu commended for swift implementation of policing reform directives

• Committee developing comprehensive framework to guide a community-oriented, accountable state police architecture

Main Story

The Federal Government has declared the establishment of state police a security imperative, restating its commitment to decentralising Nigeria’s policing structure in line with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of Police Affairs Senator Ibrahim Gaidam made the declaration on Tuesday, March 25, 2026, while receiving a delegation from the Steering Committee on the State Police Establishment Framework at the ministry’s Abuja headquarters. The committee was constituted under the Inspector General of Police.

Gaidam said decentralising policing would bring law enforcement closer to communities, significantly improving responsiveness, intelligence gathering, and effectiveness in tackling security threats at the grassroots level.

Framework in Development

The Steering Committee is chaired by Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, who outlined ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive and practical framework to guide the rollout of state police systems across the country. Ogunsakin described the initiative as designed to deliver stronger public safety and restore trust in law enforcement institutions.

He assured the minister of full support from Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu toward establishing a modern, resilient, and community-oriented security architecture capable of addressing both current and emerging challenges.

Gaidam commended Disu for his swift response to policy directives aimed at improving national policing efficiency, describing the IGP’s approach as evidence of a shared resolve to safeguard lives and property across Nigeria.

Members of the Steering Committee at the meeting included CP Bode Ojajuni, Secretary to the Committee; CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (Rtd), representing retired police officers; DCP Sulyman Gulma; and ACP Ike Okafor.

What’s Being Said

“The dynamic nature of today’s security landscape demands innovative and localised solutions. State policing is no longer optional — it is imperative.”

— Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, Minister of Police Affairs

What’s Next

The Steering Committee will continue refining its operational framework for state police, with emphasis on building a system that is efficient, accountable, and responsive to the distinct security needs of communities across Nigeria.

The ministry’s engagement with the committee marks a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s broader police reform agenda, signalling a shift from policy intent to active structural planning.

Bottom Line

With a ministerial declaration of urgency and a dedicated steering committee already at work, the push for state police in Nigeria is advancing from rhetoric to framework. For businesses and communities operating amid persistent security pressures, how quickly this architecture is formalised and how accountability is built into it, will determine whether the reform delivers on its promise.