Interswitch, experts drive conversations on compliance and growth at Nigeria Revenue Summit Lagos

Business leaders and tax experts have called for accelerated readiness among Nigerian companies as the country moves closer to implementing the e-invoicing system, describing the shift as both a regulatory requirement and a strategic opportunity for businesses. The call was made at the recently concluded Nigeria Revenue Summit, organized by Interswitch Group with the theme, “Winning in Nigeria’s New Tax Landscape”.

The event brought together stakeholders across finance, regulatory, and technology to examine the implications of Nigeria’s evolving tax environment. Discussions at the event centered on the growing urgency for businesses to move beyond awareness and begin practical implementation, as e-invoicing introduces a shift from periodic reporting to real-time transaction validation and monitoring.

Speaking about the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Revenue Summit (NRS) in Lagos, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director, Commercial Inclusion (Interswitch Inclusio), said the transition to the e-invoicing system marks a defining moment in Nigeria’s economic and digital transformation journey.

“The introduction of the E-invoicing system represents a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward a more transparent and digitally enabled economy.

At Interswitch, we see this not just as a compliance requirement, but as an opportunity for businesses to strengthen their operational efficiency and build resilience. Our focus is on providing the infrastructure and support that allow organisations to integrate seamlessly, comply confidently, and ultimately unlock greater value from their systems,” he said.

Delivering the opening address, Chinomnso Nwachukwu, Chief Financial Officer, Interswitch, spoke on “Redefining Finance in a Real-Time, Data-Driven Economy,” highlighting the growing importance of agility, data integration, and real-time financial visibility in helping organisations navigate regulatory changes and drive strategic decision-making.

In the keynote address, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), represented by Sunday Okeowo, Group Director, Policy Advisory Group, emphasised the broader economic significance of Nigeria’s tax reforms. He noted that the reforms present a critical opportunity to not only enhance revenue generation but also address key socio-economic challenges such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty. He described the evolving tax regime as “a bridge to a Nigeria that is a regional, continental and global hub for business and commerce,” adding that effective implementation would deliver shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

A panel session moderated by Titilayo Akinseye, Divisional Head, Tax Management at Interswitch, brought together industry experts including Osasere Atohengbe, VP, Sales & Account Management, Interswitch; Temitayo Ilori, CFO, Overland Airways; Kenneth Erikume, Partner, Tax Reporting and Strategy, PwC; and Adeola Adesanya, Executive Director/Partner, PML Professional Services.

They identified integration complexity, internal alignment across departments, and delayed decision-making as key barriers, warning that slow adoption could expose businesses to transaction disruptions, increased audit scrutiny, and inefficiencies in financial reporting. At the same time, they noted that early adopters stand to benefit from improved transparency, automation, and operational efficiency.

A technical fireside chat at the summit focused on the practical realities of implementation, breaking down how system integrators, access points, and APIs enable seamless connectivity between businesses and tax authorities. The session highlighted how e-invoicing can be embedded into existing enterprise systems, allowing invoices to be validated in real time without disrupting business operations.

Speakers also addressed concerns around cost, system compatibility, and data security, noting that modern infrastructure solutions are designed to scale with business needs while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Businesses were encouraged to begin with a clear assessment of their current systems and engage trusted partners to support integration and deployment.

Throughout the summit, Interswitch Group reiterated its role as an infrastructure and enablement partner, supporting organisations with the technology and connectivity required to transition smoothly into the e-invoicing ecosystem.

As Nigeria advances its digital tax agenda, stakeholders at the summit agreed that preparedness and collaboration will be critical to successful adoption. The Abuja edition of the Nigeria Revenue Summit is scheduled for April 1, 2026, where discussions will continue with a focus on policy alignment and nationwide implementation.