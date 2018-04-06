FG Declares Intention to Profile NGOs

The Federal Government (FG) has declared its intention to profile Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO).

This is several weeks after a bill to regulate Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) was not passed in the National Assembly.

The Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Francis Usani said this at a regional workshop on money laundering organised by the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Usani who doubles as the National Correspondent of GIABA said that the profiling would address some “deficient NGOs” in the country.

“Recently, the budget office is doing something to address some deficient NGOs and also engaging the NFIU to profile some NGOs in the country,” the Director said.

The Director said “It is going to be a continuous exercise to profile and see the NGOs that are actually committed to their main cause and those not committed to any cause will probably be delisted and maybe their registrations be removed.

“There has been this misunderstanding by some NGOs who had come out to oppose the regulations put in place by the government but these are for international best practices.

Usani further said that the workshop was pertinent to ensure consistency in sensitising non-profit organisations to their obligations.

He said that the workshop would also make NGOs better acquainted with the requirements of Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations.