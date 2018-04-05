Useful Tips To Consider Before Buying A Second-hand Laptop

The fact is, not everyone can afford a brand new laptop whether you are buying it online or offline. This is why many Nigerians prefer to purchase a second-hand laptop. To minimise the risk of making a bad purchase, Jumia, the online shop you can trust highlights some of the things you should consider before buying a second-hand or a fairly used laptop.

Know what you need

Before you buy any second-hand laptop, find the activities for which you want to use it for. For basic use, a 2GB laptop is okay; for intermediate use, a 4GB laptop is good; and for advanced use, a 6GB+ RAM laptop is highly recommended.

Check the battery

It will be a waste of money if you buy a fairly used laptop whose battery is bad. This is because it will only work when it is powered. However, if you decide to buy the laptop and the battery is bad, you should be prepared to replace it.

Buy a reputable brand

There are countless brands of laptops out there that you will be spoiled for choice. Regardless, you should buy a reputable or reliable brand even though it is fairly used. Popular and reputable laptop brands include Apple, HP, Dell, and Lenovo among others.

Don’t pay too much

A second-hand laptop should be way cheaper than a brand new one. So, do a bit of research to ensure that you are not paying the price for a brand new one for a fairly used laptop.

Be aware of the risk of buying from an individual or a retailer

Oftentimes, when you buy from an individual, you are not given the chance to thoroughly check what you are buying. Additionally, you do not have the opportunity to return the laptop in case it develops any fault. However, when you buy from a retailer, they have a registered address which makes it less difficult for you to render complaints if you have one.

Wifi connection

Wifi enables you to browse the internet. It is essential that you check if it is properly working. To do this, create a hotspot on your mobile and connect with it and also see the strength and signal bar.