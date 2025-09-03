FG Declares Friday Public Holiday For Eid-Ul-Mawlid

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Extending warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and the diaspora, the government urged the faithful to emulate the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

“The Minister of Interior wishes Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration,” the statement read in part. “The celebration offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity.”

The Federal Government further called on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability, while supporting ongoing efforts to foster unity and national development. It also appealed to citizens to remain law-abiding and vigilant in the collective quest to strengthen the country’s democracy and progress.

Eid-ul-Mawlid, observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar (Rabi’ al-Awwal), is traditionally marked with prayers, lectures, processions, and acts of charity. In Nigeria, it is recognised as a national holiday, reflecting the country’s large Muslim population and its longstanding tradition of honouring major Islamic festivals.