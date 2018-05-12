FG Compensates 14 Whistle Blowers with N439million

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has revealed that federal government has paid another set of 14 whistleblowers the sum of N439.276 million for providing tips on tax evaders.

Adeosun, who briefed the newsmen, in Abuja, revealed that the payment was made during the week, after the government received the sum of N13.8 billion from the affected tax evaders, mainly corporate organizations, based on tips by the whistle blowers,

“The Whistleblower Policy started December 2016. Since then, we have had 8, 373 37communications of which 1, 231 were actually tips. We have conducted 534 investigations; 10 prosecutions and four convictions, she said.

“This week, we paid whistle blowers the sum of N439. 276 million it was to 14 people who provided specific tips on tax evasions about companies who deliberately evaded or under-paid taxes. Working on those tips, we have held discussions with those companies and they have paid N13. 8 billion which we have confirmed have been paid to the Federal Inland revenue Service.

“Under the VAIDS, We are getting far more tips on tax evasions, which of course is a crime against us all and this is a new trend that we thought is worth bringing to your attention. So these people, are being paid this month.

“This is the first time we are having that number where we have concluded either communications with companies and the companies have actually paid the money to FIRS.”