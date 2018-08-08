FG Appoints Matthew Seiyefa as Acting DG of DSS

FG Appoints Matthew Seiyefa as Acting DG of DSS

- August 8, 2018
- in POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
The Presidency has named Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Service (DSS), as the Acting Director General of the agency.

Seiyefa replaces Mr. Lawal Daura who was sacked Tuesday by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo over the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives

“UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice,” Presidency’s verified official twitter handle stated.

The acting director-general, who hails from Bayelsa State, was said to have formally assumed duties at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja following his inauguration conducted by the agency’s Director of Administration and Logistics.

Seiyefa had earlier met with Acting President Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa after the sack of Daura for reportedly “breaching national security”.

Seiyefa was said to have arrived at the Presidential Villa in an official SUV at 4pm, clutching a file and was received at the entrance by the ADC to the Acting President. He left office around 5pm, without addressing the press.

