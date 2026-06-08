FCMB posts ₦87bn Q1 profit as earnings surge on stronger interest income

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 8 2026

Key Points

FCMB Group reported ₦86.99 billion profit before tax in Q1 2026, up 148.4% year-on-year

Gross earnings rose 26.7% to ₦320.22 billion, driven by higher interest and fee income

Total assets climbed to ₦7.96 trillion while customer deposits increased to ₦4.68 trillion

Main Story

FCMB Group Plc recorded a profit before tax of ₦86.99 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 148.4 per cent increase from ₦35.02 billion reported during the same period last year, according to the group’s unaudited financial statements.

Profit after tax rose to ₦76.53 billion from ₦32.23 billion, while gross earnings increased by 26.7 per cent to ₦320.22 billion.

The strong performance was largely driven by higher interest income, which climbed 33.5 per cent to ₦286.14 billion. The group’s net interest income nearly doubled to ₦168.35 billion, supported by stronger earnings from cash balances and investment securities as well as lower overall funding costs.

A notable contributor was income from cash and cash equivalents, which surged to ₦62.37 billion from ₦3.71 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, loans and advances remained the largest source of interest income, generating ₦143.8 billion.

FCMB also benefited from stronger fee and commission income, which increased to ₦27.87 billion, helping net fee and commission income rise by more than 30 per cent.

Despite the earnings growth, the group reported a net trading loss of ₦3.42 billion compared with a trading gain recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Impairment charges also increased to ₦12.31 billion, reflecting a more cautious approach to credit-risk provisioning.

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to ₦7.96 trillion from ₦7.63 trillion at the end of 2025, while customer deposits rose to ₦4.68 trillion. Shareholders’ funds crossed the ₦1 trillion threshold, reaching ₦1.14 trillion following earnings growth and fresh capital raised during the period.

The results come as Nigerian banks continue to benefit from higher interest rates and balance-sheet optimisation strategies amid ongoing banking sector recapitalisation efforts.

The Issues

FCMB’s earnings highlight a broader trend across Nigeria’s banking sector, where elevated interest rates have significantly boosted interest income and profitability. However, rising impairment provisions and volatile trading income remain key risks facing lenders.

The sector is also navigating the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation programme, which requires banks to strengthen capital buffers ahead of regulatory deadlines. Institutions with stronger earnings growth are generally better positioned to meet these requirements while maintaining business expansion plans.

What’s Being Said

“The group’s performance reflects strong growth in interest income, improved funding efficiency and continued expansion across key business segments,” FCMB stated in its Q1 2026 financial report.

Independent market analysts note that the lender’s earnings were driven more by yield optimisation and treasury management activities than by aggressive loan growth, reflecting broader industry trends in the current high-interest-rate environment.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor FCMB’s half-year earnings performance for signs of sustained profitability

The banking group is expected to continue strengthening capital levels as recapitalisation requirements progress

Market participants will watch asset quality metrics and impairment charges amid evolving economic conditions

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: FCMB’s first-quarter results underscore how Nigeria’s high-interest-rate environment continues to support bank profitability. The key test going forward will be whether the group can sustain earnings momentum while managing rising credit-risk provisions and meeting evolving capital requirements.