Fans celebrate Wizkid’s 36th birthday with online tributes

Key points

Fans across Nigeria and beyond marked Wizkid’s 36th birthday with tributes on social media.

Many praised the singer’s role in taking Afrobeats to the global stage.

The music star had not made a public birthday post at the time of reporting.

Supporters speculated that his online silence could precede a major announcement.

Main story

Fans of Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have flooded social media with birthday messages celebrating the singer’s 36th birthday and his contributions to the global music industry.

Supporters across platforms including X and Instagram described the Grammy-winning artiste as one of Africa’s most influential music exports, commending his role in expanding the international reach of Afrobeats.

Several fans offered prayers and well wishes while reflecting on Wizkid’s achievements over nearly two decades in the music industry.

An Instagram user, @dakruzceebobo, wished the singer greater success, good health and more global achievements, thanking him for inspiring millions and elevating Afrobeats on the world stage.

On X, @hypetribeng invited fans to share the song that made them supporters of the artiste, while other users described Wizkid as Africa’s biggest music star and credited him with helping shape the global success of the genre.

Another fan, @IFWBIGWIZ, described the singer as a global icon whose influence and legacy continue to resonate across generations of music lovers.

Despite the widespread celebrations, Wizkid had not issued a public birthday message or made any announcement at the time of reporting.

His silence has fuelled speculation among fans, who noted that the singer has previously maintained a low online profile before unveiling new projects, including album releases and brand announcements.

Wizkid has built a catalogue of successful songs, including Ojuelegba, Come Closer, Essence, Joro, Fever, Holla at Your Boy and Piece of My Heart, helping establish himself as one of Africa’s most successful contemporary artistes.

The issues

Wizkid remains one of the leading figures in Afrobeats, with his music contributing significantly to the genre’s international recognition. Social media has increasingly become a platform where fans celebrate artists’ milestones and speculate about future projects.

What’s being said

“Happy 36th Birthday to the Biggest Bird, WizKid! Thank you for inspiring millions and putting Afrobeats on the world stage.” — @dakruzceebobo, Instagram user

What’s next

Fans will be watching Wizkid’s social media channels closely for any birthday message or announcement, amid expectations that the occasion could precede a new music or brand project.

Bottom line

The outpouring of birthday tributes underscores Wizkid’s enduring popularity and his continued influence as one of the leading ambassadors of Nigerian and African music globally.