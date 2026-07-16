Trump threatens wider strikes on Iran infrastructure

Key points

Donald Trump says the U.S. will target Iran’s power plants and bridges unless Tehran agrees to negotiations.

The U.S. president says American strikes will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table.

U.S. forces have launched a fourth consecutive day of strikes against Iranian targets.

Washington has also reimposed a naval blockade around Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Main story

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will intensify its military campaign against Iran by targeting critical infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to negotiations.

Speaking amid the escalating conflict, Trump said power plants and bridges would become the next targets of U.S. military operations if Iran refused to return to the negotiating table.

He claimed repeated American strikes had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities and vowed that military operations would continue until his administration decided otherwise.

The warning came as U.S. forces carried out another round of attacks on Iranian targets, marking the fourth consecutive day of military strikes since hostilities intensified.

The United States also reinstated a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, with U.S. Central Command saying forces had resumed restrictions on vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

The latest developments signal a further escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns over the potential impact on regional stability and global energy markets.

The issues

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, with any disruption capable of affecting global crude supplies and energy prices. Continued military escalation between the United States and Iran also heightens geopolitical risks across the Middle East and raises the possibility of wider regional conflict.

What’s being said

“We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.” — Donald Trump, U.S. President

What’s next

Attention will focus on whether Iran responds diplomatically or militarily, as further U.S. strikes and the naval blockade threaten to deepen the conflict and increase pressure on global energy markets.

Bottom line

Trump’s warning signals a significant escalation in U.S. strategy toward Iran, with critical infrastructure now identified as potential targets unless diplomatic negotiations resume.