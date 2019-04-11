Extremely Poor People Will Live In Africa by 2030 – World Bank

Globally, extreme poverty has dropped to 700 million at the last count, that is down from much higher levels in the 1990s and 2000s.

But the number of people living in extreme poverty is on the rise in Sub-Saharan Africa.

World Bank Group President, David Malpass, disclosed this while briefing the press at the ongoing Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington.

By 2030, nearly nine in 10 extremely poor people will be Africans, and half of the world’s poor will be living in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

This calls for urgent action—by countries themselves, and by the global community.