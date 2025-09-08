Ethereum Price Set For Bullish Breakout As Investors Accumulate

Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a potential price surge as investors increasingly withdraw the token from exchanges, signaling strong confidence in long-term growth.

Data from Alphractal, an advanced investment data analysis platform, revealed that Ethereum’s Exchange Flux Balance has turned negative for the first time in history. This metric tracks the net cumulative flow of ETH across exchanges, and a negative reading indicates that more coins are being moved into private wallets than deposited for trading—pointing to investor accumulation.

Joao Wedson, Alphractal’s Founder and CEO, explained that the shift reduces selling pressure and sets the stage for upward price momentum. A similar pattern has been observed with Bitcoin (BTC), where billions of dollars worth of tokens have exited exchanges in recent weeks.

As of September 5, 2025, Ethereum traded around $4,400 after briefly touching $4,900 earlier in the week. Analysts, however, project that ETH could rally past $10,000 before the end of the year, fueled by institutional buying.

This week, Shanghai-based private equity firm Yunfeng Financial—linked to Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma—announced the purchase of 10,000 ETH valued at $44 million. Meanwhile, Bitmine expanded its holdings by acquiring 54,937 ETH worth $237 million, reinforcing institutional conviction.

“This wave of accumulation is not a fleeting trend,” Wedson said. “It reflects a fundamental belief in Ethereum’s future.”

If sustained, the accumulation trend could cement Ethereum’s position as the leading smart contract platform while driving significant gains for investors.