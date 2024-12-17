Gov. Otti Approves Reconstruction Of Omenuko Bridge, Proposes Abia Electricity Bill

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the long-awaited reconstruction of the Omenuko Bridge at Ozuabam in Arochukwu Local Government Area, a critical link between the Abia North and Abia Central Senatorial Zones.

The decision, announced on Monday, marks the end of decades of neglect, during which the deteriorated structure posed significant risks to commuters. The narrow bridge, which allows only one vehicle to pass at a time, becomes particularly treacherous during the rainy season when it is often submerged by floodwaters. Its location at the base of a hill and a sharp bend further exacerbates the danger.

State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed the development during a press briefing at the Government House in Umuahia. He highlighted that the bridge had been a political talking point for years, with successive administrations failing to address its poor condition.

“For decades, a lot of politicians have taken undue advantage of the rickety nature of that bridge to make promises to people around that area. Till date, they have never fulfilled them,” Kanu said.

He added that Governor Otti had prioritised the reconstruction project, which is set to bring relief to the affected communities. “His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, has ordered that the bridge be reconstructed to serve the people from that area,” Kanu stated.

While the official date for the project’s flag-off is yet to be announced, the state government emphasised the significant benefits of the reconstruction to residents and motorists in the region.

In a related development, the state government has taken steps toward achieving energy independence by proposing the Abia State Electricity Bill. Kanu revealed that the bill has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for consideration, with a public hearing scheduled for December 18, 2024.

“All critical stakeholders are expected to be there and make inputs on how to make the process of enacting the bill robust, addressing issues of electricity in our state,” Kanu said, encouraging active participation in the legislative process.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, elaborated on the potential impact of the bill, noting that it would serve as a catalyst for Governor Otti’s vision of ensuring access to electricity for all Abians.

The dual focus on infrastructure development and electricity reforms highlights the Otti administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents of Abia State.