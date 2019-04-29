Elements Of A Good Organizational Culture

Leading business scholars disagree about many things, but one thing that most of them agree on is that culture is the most potent strategy any organization has. Your ability to remain competitive is driven by the unique way your organization does things. The unique attitudes and behaviours of your team members will determine the quality of results of your organization.

Your job as a business owner is to develop and harness this culture and use it to drive the success of your business. A good organizational culture is typically captured in the following:

#1: Your Vision Statement:

What does your organization aspire to be? Your vision should be both inspiring (something that really challenges and stretches your imagination), as well as compelling (something practical and achievable that will make a difference).

#2: Your Mission Statement:

Every day you and your employees will work towards achieving this great vision of yours. Your Mission Statement guides you on the most important elements (competencies and capabilities) required to achieve your vision. It tells you the “how”.

#3: Your Values:

Every society is built on a set of values – a set of beliefs. Values should form the basis of your organization. They represent your belief systems – like Christianity or Islam – and set the principles by which your people carry out their work each day. Your values should represent things that you, as the leader is committed to and is willing to drive in your employees, not just some fancy words and phrases that you copy and paste from the internet.

#4: Your Strategy:

From time to time, you need to evaluate the progress your organization has made viz-a-viz the market and industry that you operate in. Analyzing trends and market opportunities as well as reflecting on your own strengths and weaknesses will help you to develop a strategy – a set of unique actions and activities that will help you achieve your goals and vision.

#5: Your Policies and Procedures:

Disciplined execution is the hallmark of a focused organization. Your role as the leader of your organization is to develop and institutionalize policies and procedures that will ensure that your business is run in an effective, efficient and focused manner.

You will agree that having a strong organizational culture and focus around your vision, mission, values, strategy and policies is important in ensuring the success of your organization. Develop these elements and incorporate them into every aspect of your business.