Electric Vehicle Steals Show as it Wins Car of the Year

The Kia e-Niro saw off petrol and diesel rivals to capture the top prize at a ceremony in London – thanks in large part to its driving range. This was assessed by What Car? magazine to be 253 miles. Its success suggests electric cars are beginning to move from niche purchases to the mainstream, following years of consumer concerns over short distances per charge and high prices.

The e-Niro’s win is also the first time for South Korean manufacturer Kia.

Another electric car, the Honda Urban EV, won the magazine buyers’ guide’s Reader Award.

The Government has announced plans to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2040 and many manufacturers are pledging to go all-electric much earlier. Audi, Honda and Mercedes-Benz all plan to launch new electric models in 2019.

It is part of a growing initiative to tackle the emissions that cause climate change and dangerous pollution.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “The demand for electric cars has grown exponentially in recent years and 2019 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet.

“Most of the leading manufacturers have plans for new ‘EVs’ and the fact that the Kia e-Niro was able to beat all its petrol and diesel rivals shows how far this technology has developed.

“The e-Niro stood out because it addresses the key issues of cost and range that have traditionally prevented many motorists from taking the plunge into EV ownership.

Paul Philpott, chief of Kia Motors UK

“Here is a spacious and practical family sports-utility vehicle that demands very few compromises.”

As well as taking home the main accolade the Kia was named Electric Car Of The Year.

Paul Philpott, chief of Kia Motors UK, said: “Everyone at Kia is honoured and delighted that the e-Niro is the first Korean car to win the award.

This marks an important milestone in the awards as we approach the tipping point where every motorist will be seriously considering buying an electric car as their next car.

“The market for all kinds of electrified cars is growing dramatically and What Car? recognising the e-Niro shows that the pure EV is now entering the mainstream. The future is definitely electric and with this decision What Car? is pushing even harder on an opening door.”

Last year’s overall winner, the Volvo XC40, was named Family SUV Of The Year for the second year running.

The Skoda Octavia won in the Family Car category and the Peugeot 5008 was the best Large SUV.