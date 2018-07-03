Ekiti 2018: DSS Arrest Teachers over PVC Collection

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday stormed Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado Ekiti and arrested some officials of the school who were collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

It was gathered from a source that the security officials, who arrived at the school around 9am, acted on a tip-off and arrested two officials who were collecting PVCs from the teachers.

The Principal, Mr. Sunmonu Olaoye, did not make himself available throughout the time the DSS operatives were in the school.

Those arrested, it was gathered were one Mrs Olagbemi, Secretary to the Principal and one Mrs. Ogunrinde, Office Assistant to the Principal.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Aaye Oja Grammar School in Moba Local Government has been summoned by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) for allegedly refusing to submit her PVC.

The woman (name withheld) was invited to face a panel on why she reportedly refused to submit her PVC as directed by the TSC authorities.

A letter summoning her to face panel before the TSC Chairman on Tuesday by 9am reads: “I am directed by Chairman, TSC to invite you for a chat tomorrow, 3rd July, 2018 at Chairman’s Office by 9.00 am. Kindly treat as urgent please.”

The letter was signed by one Akande J. on behalf of the TSC Chairman.