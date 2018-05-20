INEC Set to Distribute PVCs to Newly Registered Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would start distributing Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to newly registered eligible voters in Lagos State, on Monday, May 21.

The electoral body spokesman, Femi Akinbiyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that INEC had concluded arrangements for the distribution of PVC in the 20 local government areas of the state.

“Definitely on Monday, we are going to start the distribution of PVCs at the offices in the 20 local government areas of the state.

“The available cards now are only for those who registered in 2017 and that is from the inception of the exercise in April 2017 to December 2017.

“We are still expecting more cards; other cards will be made available later, especially for those who registered in the first quarter of 2018 and those currently registering,” Akinbiyi said.

He said that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Sam Olumekun, had on Thursday met with local officials on modality for distribution of the PVCs in their respective council areas.

At the meeting, Olumekun had urged the INEC officials to treat the people with love and courtesy, Akinbiyi said.

The INEC spokesman enjoined the new registrants to visit INEC offices in their council areas to claim their cards.

He said that INEC office in the state would monitor the distribution exercise across the councils, saying that ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise would continue across the designated centres.