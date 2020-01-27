EFCC Arraigns Shehu Sani over Alleged Bribery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Shehu Sani, former senator, at a federal high court in Abuja on charges of bribery.

Sani, who has been in the custody of the EFCC since December when he was arrested, pleaded “not guilty” to a two-count charge of bribery.

According to the charges, the former senator allegedly collected $15,000 from one Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give Ibrahim Muhammad, the chief justice of Nigeria, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Dauda to bribe Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC.

After the charges were read to the defendant, A.A Ibrahim, counsel to Sani, asked the court to grant him leave to move his client’s bail application.

But Abba Mohammed, counsel to the EFCC, asked the court for a remand order against the former lawmaker.

He also asked the court to fix a date for trial to commence, adding that he was just served with the bail application.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, stood down the matter until 12 noon to give the prosecution time to study the defendant’s bail application.

The plea for bail will be decided when the court reconvenes.

Source: The Cable