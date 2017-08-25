EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Greensprings School Graduate Trainee Programme 2017

Greensprings School is an independent, non-partisan, day and boarding school for boys and girls from 18months – 18years. We encourage students to be lifelong learners by instilling in them great confidence, respect and a consciousness of the needs of society.

Greensprings School began in 1985 in the heart of Anthony Village, Lagos. Today, we have established another state of the art campus on the Lekki Peninsula in Lagos. The Greensprings Community places great value on character and moral education as well on academics achievements. Our unique education ensures that boys and girls learn in the words of our school song.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee Programme 2017

Location: Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Job Summary

We are seeking applicants from suitably qualified candidates into the 2017 Graduate Trainee Programme which is commencing in September 2017. Interested candidates must possess excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrate a strong passion for teaching with particular focus on child development.

Programme Requirements

Applicants should have a minimum of second class upper Degree (in Education) or B.Sc/B.A with a P.G.D.E qualification in the following fields; Drama and Biology

Work Experience: Preferably not more than 1 year post NYSC experience.

Age Range: 22-30 years

Required Competency and Work Skills:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Positive attitude

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong ethical and moral standards

Dedicated and diligent

Excellent Professional appearance

Application Closing Date

30th August, 2017

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward a copy of their CV’s along with credentials (including birth certificate and a passport photograph) via email to:[email protected] Applicants should clearly state subject of the mail as “Graduate Trainee 2017”.

Note: That only successful candidates will be contacted.