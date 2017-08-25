EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Greensprings School Graduate Trainee Programme 2017

Greensprings School is an independent, non-partisan, day and boarding school for boys and girls from 18months – 18years. We encourage students to be lifelong learners by instilling in them great confidence, respect and a consciousness of the needs of society.
Greensprings School began in 1985 in the heart of Anthony Village, Lagos. Today, we have established another state of the art campus on the Lekki Peninsula in Lagos. The Greensprings Community places great value on character and moral education as well on academics achievements. Our unique education ensures that boys and girls learn in the words of our school song.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee Programme 2017
Location: Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
Job Summary
We are seeking applicants from suitably qualified candidates into the 2017 Graduate Trainee Programme which is commencing in September 2017. Interested candidates must possess excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrate a strong passion for teaching with particular focus on child development.
Programme Requirements
- Applicants should have a minimum of second class upper Degree (in Education) or B.Sc/B.A with a P.G.D.E qualification in the following fields; Drama and Biology
- Work Experience: Preferably not more than 1 year post NYSC experience.
- Age Range: 22-30 years
Required Competency and Work Skills:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Positive attitude
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Strong ethical and moral standards
- Dedicated and diligent
- Excellent Professional appearance
Application Closing Date
30th August, 2017
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward a copy of their CV’s along with credentials (including birth certificate and a passport photograph) via email to:[email protected] Applicants should clearly state subject of the mail as “Graduate Trainee 2017”.
Note: That only successful candidates will be contacted.