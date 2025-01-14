Coronation Date Set As Alaafin-Designate Abimbola Owoade Receives Staff Of Office

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday presented the staff of office and certificate of appointment to Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin-designate, marking a pivotal moment in the history of the Oyo Kingdom. The coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place in four weeks.

Speaking during the brief ceremony held at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, Makinde emphasised the significance of the Alaafin stool to the Yoruba race and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a transparent and untainted selection process.

Governor Makinde disclosed that his government ensured the Alaafin’s selection was devoid of political interference or financial inducement.

“The Alaafin stool is not just important to Oyo State but to the entire Yoruba race. Under my watch, I made it clear that the stool is not for sale,” Makinde stated.

He recounted meeting Owoade for the first time on Sunday, explaining that his deliberate detachment from the selection process ensured impartiality.

“Some alleged political considerations in the process. That is not true. Governance is serious business, and we will not play politics with our traditional institutions,” he added.

Makinde condemned attempts to influence the Alaafin’s selection through bribery, vowing to prosecute those involved unless forgiven by the new monarch.

“Those intent on destabilising our traditional institutions should beware. The money they collected will not go unnoticed. Except Kabiyesi forgives them, I will not,” Makinde warned.

The appointment of Owoade as the 46th Alaafin comes 19 months after the passing of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who ruled for five decades. The announcement attracted an array of dignitaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, government officials, and jubilant indigenes of Oyo.

Owoade’s reign is expected to focus on preserving Yoruba culture, empowering youth, and driving economic growth in the kingdom. His coronation in four weeks will formally inaugurate a new chapter in the storied history of the Alaafin of Oyo.