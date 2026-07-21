ECA urges Africa to link energy, digital infrastructure

Key points

ECA says Africa must integrate energy and digital connectivity to accelerate industrialisation and economic growth.

More than 600 million Africans still lack electricity, while internet penetration stood at 38% in 2024.

The commission calls for regional value chains in batteries, electric vehicles and clean technologies under AfCFTA.

ECA identifies integrated infrastructure investment, innovative financing and digital skills as priorities.

Main story

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has called on African countries to integrate energy and digital connectivity as part of a broader strategy to accelerate industrialisation, economic growth and sustainable development across the continent.

The Executive Secretary of ECA, Mr Claver Gatete, made the call in a statement issued during the 2026 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York.

Gatete said energy and digital connectivity should no longer be viewed as standalone infrastructure projects but as critical enablers of economic transformation.

He said growing geopolitical tensions, climate shocks and rapid technological change had reinforced the need for stronger infrastructure connectivity across Africa.

According to him, Africa cannot industrialise without reliable electricity or compete effectively in the global digital economy while millions of people remain without internet access.

Gatete said more than 600 million Africans still lacked access to electricity, while only 38 per cent of the continent’s population used the internet in 2024.

He described the electricity and digital access gaps as major development constraints that continue to limit productivity, innovation, entrepreneurship and market access.

Despite these challenges, Gatete said Africa possessed abundant renewable energy resources, critical minerals and a youthful population capable of driving global industrial transformation.

“The question is not whether Africa has assets. The question is whether Africa can connect those assets to value creation,” he said.

He urged African countries to move beyond exporting raw materials by developing regional value chains for batteries, electric vehicles and other clean technologies.

Gatete cited the Lobito Corridor as an example of strategic infrastructure that could strengthen regional integration, trade and industrial development.

He also highlighted the Morocco-Zambia-Democratic Republic of the Congo electric mobility initiative as a model for building regional battery and electric vehicle value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, infrastructure development should be approached as an integrated ecosystem combining transport networks, energy systems, digital infrastructure, industrial parks, trade facilitation and skills development.

Gatete outlined five priorities for advancing Africa’s industrialisation through improved connectivity.

These include integrating investments in energy, transport and digital infrastructure, accelerating AfCFTA value chains, mobilising innovative infrastructure financing, strengthening public-private partnerships and developing digital skills alongside physical infrastructure.

He also called on governments, development finance institutions and development partners to deepen collaboration based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

Gatete said Africa had the opportunity to position itself as a global leader in green industrialisation, digital innovation and resilient supply chains.

“The opportunity is before us. The resources exist and the partnerships are growing. What is now required is scale, speed and collective action,” he said.

The issues

Africa’s energy and digital infrastructure deficits continue to constrain industrial development, productivity and competitiveness. Integrating investments across these sectors could help unlock regional value chains, support clean industrialisation and maximise the benefits of the AfCFTA.

What’s being said

“The question is not whether Africa has assets. The question is whether Africa can connect those assets to value creation.” — Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary, ECA

What’s next

The ECA is expected to continue advocating coordinated infrastructure investments, expanded regional value chains and stronger partnerships to support Africa’s industrialisation and digital transformation agenda.

Bottom line

The ECA argues that connecting Africa’s energy and digital infrastructure is essential to transforming the continent’s natural resources and growing workforce into long-term industrial and economic growth.