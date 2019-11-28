DSTV to Launch Dishless Streaming Service by March 2020

Mulchoice, Africa’s leading satellite TV service provider has announced that its flagship subsidiary, DStv hopes to launch its standalone “dishless” streaming product by March 2020.

The company’s CEO, Connected Video division, Niclas Ekdahl said in an interview with an online platform (www.techcentral.co.za) that the company has made great progress in developing the product which will use broadband connections instead of satellite for delivery, and would soon be opening it to external testers.

Until now, the product had only been tested internally. The company had previously said that it hoped to roll it out commercially by the end of 2019.

The launch of this streaming-only offering would be a significant shift for a company that was introduced as a satellite direct-to-home (DTH) pay-TV operator over 24 years ago.

Even though Multichoice has also offered the DStv Now streaming service for the past few years, full access to it remains tied to DTH subscription.

According to Ekdahl, while the company hopes that the dishless service would be ready probably by the end of March 2020, a launch date had not yet been set.

He also did not state whether the new dishless product would have its own brand or MultiChoice would maitain the DStv Now name for it.

