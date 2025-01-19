Donald Trump To Begin Mass Deportations Of Undocumented Migrants On Tuesday

Immigration raids to detain and deport undocumented migrants in the United States are set to commence on the first full day of President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration, according to CBS, a partner of the BBC.

The exact locations of these operations, spearheaded by Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, remain unclear. Initial reports indicated the raids might start in Chicago—a city with a large immigrant population—as early as Tuesday. However, Homan told The Washington Post on Saturday that the administration is reconsidering its plans after the location was leaked.

President Trump has pledged to oversee the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. According to Homan, the priority will be to target criminals and gang members.

“ICE will begin arresting public safety and national security threats on day one,” Homan stated. “These operations will take place across the country, free from the restrictions imposed by prior administrations. I don’t know why Chicago was specifically mentioned.”

In a recent interview with Fox News, Homan promised a “significant nationwide operation.” He described these efforts as “targeted enforcement operations” rather than random raids, adding that ICE agents would have specific individuals and locations in mind.

“We’re well-prepared,” Homan said. “When ICE goes out, they’ll know exactly who they’re looking for and where to find them.” He expects deportation flights to begin within the first week of Trump’s presidency, acknowledging the likelihood of legal challenges from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“I’m sure we’ll face lawsuits, but we’re ready,” Homan added.

Focus on Sanctuary Cities

The new administration’s enforcement strategy is expected to target so-called “sanctuary cities,” which limit cooperation with federal immigration officials. According to CBS, cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Miami are also likely to be targeted.

Chicago ICE officials reportedly asked agents to participate in this week’s planned raids without notifying agency leadership in Washington, D.C. Some sources have suggested that Trump’s administration may overturn the policy that designates churches as off-limits for ICE arrests.

At Lincoln United Methodist Church in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, Reverend Emma Lozano expressed concern for families who could be torn apart.

“If someone with five children is detained, who will take care of the children? Will they be sent to social services? Families could be divided,” she said. D. Camacho, a 21-year-old legal immigrant from Mexico, shared similar fears. “I’m scared, but I can’t imagine what people without papers are feeling,” she said.

Broader Enforcement Under Trump

Under President Joe Biden, ICE primarily targeted undocumented migrants who were serious criminals, recent border crossers, or national security threats. Trump’s administration, however, has signaled a broader approach that could include migrants with no criminal history who have lived in the U.S. for years.

Immigration raids at workplaces, particularly construction sites where undocumented workers are often employed, are expected to resume. These operations were discontinued under Biden’s administration.

Legislation on the Horizon

The upcoming deportation push coincides with the anticipated passage of the Laken Riley Act in Congress next week. Named after a Georgia college student murdered last year by an undocumented Venezuelan migrant with a prior shoplifting charge, the act would require the federal government to detain undocumented migrants suspected of criminal activity.

Despite these plans, ICE faces challenges, including limited detention capacity for the expected influx of detainees. Trump’s proposed measures enjoy significant public support. A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 55% of Americans either strongly or somewhat support mass deportations.