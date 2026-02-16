Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 16th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1353.54 per $1 on Monday, February 16th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1354.15 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

In the Lagos Parallel Market, commonly referred to as the black market, the US dollar traded within a range of ₦1,420 to ₦1,435 per $1 on Monday, February 16, 2026, based on checks with Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market and has consistently directed individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to transact through authorised banks and official FX channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,435 Buying Rate ₦1,420

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Opening Rate ₦1,353.54 Current Rate ₦1,354.15

Important Notes

The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its official exchange rate platform.

The black market rate reflects prevailing prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators and informal FX dealers across major cities including Lagos and Abuja.

Rates may vary slightly depending on location, transaction size, and dealer margins.

