Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 11th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1353.46 per $1 on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1361.97 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

At the Lagos Parallel Market and other key forex hubs, the US dollar traded within a range of ₦1,425 to ₦1,440 per $1 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, according to Bureau De Change (BDC) sources and currency tracking platforms.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market) and continues to direct individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to transact through authorised banks and official channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,440 Buying Rate ₦1,425

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Opening Rate ₦1,353.25 Current Rate ₦1,355.46

Important Notes

The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its official exchange rate platform.

and published by the via its official exchange rate platform. The parallel market rate reflects prevailing prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators across major commercial centres including Lagos, Abuja, and Kano.

Rates may vary slightly depending on transaction size, location, and dealer margins.

For daily forex updates, market intelligence, and economic analysis, follow BizWatch Nigeria.