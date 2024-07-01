Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 1st July 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange the official forex trading portal showed that the Naira closed at ₦1505.30 per $1 on Friday, June 28 2024.

Naira traded as high as ₦1505.30 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Friday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1503 and sell at N1510 on Sunday 30th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1503 Selling Rate N1510

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1469 Selling Rate N1470

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Factors Affecting the Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate

The exchange rate of the US dollar to Nigerian Naira is affected by various factors, including:

Economic stability: A country’s economic stability is a major determinant of its exchange rate. Nigeria’s economy is largely dependent on oil exports, which makes it susceptible to fluctuations in the global oil market. Political stability: The political climate of a country also affects its exchange rate. Nigeria has a history of political instability, which can affect investors’ confidence in the country’s economy. Inflation: Inflation rates can also impact the exchange rate between two currencies. Nigeria has had a history of high inflation rates, which has contributed to the devaluation of the Naira. International trade: The exchange rate can also be affected by international trade. Nigeria is a major importer of goods, and its imports are largely paid for in foreign currency, such as the US dollar.