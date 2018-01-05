Dollar Rally Halted with 0.3% Loss

The United States of America dollar slumped on Thursday, January 4, unable to hold onto gains made the previous day on the back of upbeat U.S. data and minutes from the Federal Reserve, as the euro resumed a rally that has taken it close to its highest levels in three years.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major rivals, had slipped to its lowest since Sept. 20 on Tuesday, as optimism about the euro zone economy drove the single currency above $1.20 for the first time in 3-1/2 months.

The dollar was given some reprieve on Wednesday, bouncing after strong manufacturing and construction data. It gained further support from the Fed’s latest minutes, which indicated the central bank is still poised to raise interest rates several times this year.

But on Thursday it was back in negative territory, with its index down 0.3 percent on the day, close to Tuesday’s lows.

“This is just a continuation of the trend we saw into year-end, which was a weaker dollar,” said BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo, in London.

“We have decent expectations for global growth and global risk assets and, when you have above-potential global growth, the dollar tends to weaken because people don’t need to hold safe-haven dollars.”

The U.S. currency was slightly higher against the yen, trading up 0.1 percent at 112.61 yen on strong risk appetite across markets. It touched a 2-1/2-week low of 112.055 on Tuesday after declining steadily from a high above 113.750 scaled in December.

In the minutes from their Dec. 12-13 meeting, Fed policymakers acknowledged the U.S. labour market’s solid gains and the expansion in economic activity, even as they affirmed worries about persistently low inflation.

That suggested the central bank will continue to pursue a gradual approach to raising rates but could hasten the pace if inflation accelerates, Reuters reports.