Decomposed Bodies Found in JetBlue Plane Landing Gear Raise Airline Security Concerns

Two decomposed bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane after it landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The aircraft, operating as Flight 1801 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, landed at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, according to FlightAware.

The bodies, identified as male but yet to be named, were discovered during a routine maintenance inspection later that night. Law enforcement officials describe the remains as severely decomposed, with their entry point and circumstances still under investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to understand how this occurred,” JetBlue said in a statement.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd confirmed that autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death, while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has joined the investigation alongside the airline, airport officials, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The discovery highlights ongoing concerns over airport and airline security, as questions mount about how the individuals accessed the aircraft unnoticed. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees JFK Airport, has declined to comment on the incident.

Operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain unaffected, with passengers already deplaned when the bodies were found.

This tragic case is the latest in a series of security breaches in aviation, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced measures to safeguard restricted areas and prevent similar incidents.