Lagos State Aims To Complete Mile 2, Marina Interchange Hubs Within 13 Months

The Lagos State Government sets a 13-month timeline for the completion of the Mile 2 and Marina transport interchange hubs, key elements of its Strategic Transport Masterplan (STMP).

Construction on these hubs began in July 2024 as part of efforts to enhance Lagos’ transportation system and reduce commuter congestion by integrating road, rail, water, and non-motorized transport. These interchanges will serve as major transfer points, facilitating seamless transitions for commuters across various transport modes.

During a recent inspection, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, highlights the alignment of the project with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of prioritizing public transportation as the preferred commuting option for residents.

“These hubs are crucial components of the STMP, connecting multiple transport modes and improving mobility across Lagos. We are fully committed to delivering them within the scheduled timeline,” Engr. Akinajo affirms.

The Mile 2 and Marina hubs are among 13 interchanges outlined in the STMP and benefit from collaborative efforts between contractors, consultants, and the state government. Funding for the project includes contributions from the Lagos State Government and international development partners.

Engr. Akinajo assures Lagosians that the state is working diligently to ensure these projects are completed on schedule, delivering much-needed improvements to the city’s transport infrastructure.

These hubs aim to address long-standing challenges, including first- and last-mile connectivity, while reducing traffic congestion and enhancing the commuter experience. Once operational, they are expected to foster economic growth and contribute to a more sustainable and integrated transport network for Lagos residents.