David Luiz Close to Tying up New Chelsea Contract

David Luiz expects to tie up a new Chelsea contract in the coming days.

The Brazil defender’s current Blues deal expires at the end of the season, with the 32-year-old having been in protracted talks with the club over an extension.

Luiz’s error led to Luka Jovic’s goal as Eintracht Frankfurt took the Blues all the way to penalties in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

But the centre-back then blasted home emphatically from the spot with Eden Hazard firing the decisive penalty to book Chelsea’s Europa League final showdown with Arsenal.

And after helping Maurizio Sarri’s men inch into that May 29 all-English clash in Baku, Luiz revealed he is close to finalising new Stamford Bridge terms.

Asked if he will be at Chelsea next season, Luiz said: “Yes I think so. Soon everybody is going to know. It will be before the Europa League final, in five days.

“I love this club. My great moments in football were here, especially the European titles – the Champions League and Europa League.

“My relation with the fans has always been great since the first day I played here. I just try to do my best and make them happy.

“Nobody wants to play in an empty stadium when you have an opportunity to understand that we play for them.”

Chelsea would deny Arsenal a Champions League place next term by beating the Gunners in Baku, with Luiz admitting that only adds extra motivation.

“It is going to be a difficult game, they have a great team and a great coach,” said Luiz.

“He (Unai Emery) knows how to win this competition. I worked with him a bit in Paris and I know how passionate he is.

“He knows how to play these kind of games. It is up to us to prepare well.

“We have to try to win the trophy. We know that if we win they will not be in the Champions League.

“This will be better for us because we put a fantastic team out of the Champions League.”

