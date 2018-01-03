Dangote Sugar Emerges Best Performing Stock of 2017, Grows by 227%

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, has been named the best performing stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in 2017, after appreciating year-on-year by 227.33 percent, to close at N20.

Apart from Dangote Sugar, which topped the best performing stock in Nigeria last year, another stock that did well was

International Breweries Plc also had an impressive run after recording a 194.59 percent growth. Fidelity Bank Plc also soared by 192.86 percent in 2017, Fidson Healthcare Plc went up by 189.06 percent, while Dangote Flour Plc advanced by 185.88 percent iini 2017.

Conversely, Morison Industries Plc was the worst performing stock in the year, going down by 67.88 percent year-on-year, with a closing price of N0.53.

This was trailed by Forte Oil Plc, University Press Plc, MRS Oil Plc and Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, which featured among the top underperformers in the year with respective returns of -48.50 percent, -46.23 percent, -36.49 percent and -30.25 percent.

For the sector performance as measured by the NSE sector indices, all sectors closed the year in the positive territory.

The banking sector was the top performing sector, with a return of 73.32 percent while the oil/gas sector was the top laggard, with a return of 5.76 percent.

NSE food/beverage, NSE industrial goods and NSE insurance indices recorded advancements of 36.97 percent, 23.84 percent and 10.36 percent accordingly.