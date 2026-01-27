Dangote Refinery Ends Festive Subsidy, Hikes Petrol Gantry Price To ₦799

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has officially increased the gantry price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from ₦699 to ₦799 per litre, effective Tuesday, January 27, 2026. This 14.3 percent adjustment marks the conclusion of a temporary “price support intervention” introduced in December 2025 to cushion Nigerians during the high-spending festive season.

In a statement released Monday evening, the refinery management explained that prices have been “modestly realigned to sustainable levels” to ensure long-term market stability. Consequently, retail prices at MRS filling stations nationwide have jumped from ₦739 to ₦839 per litre, while other independent marketers are expected to adjust their pumps even higher.

The hike comes amid reports from global commodities intelligence firm Kpler that the $20 billion refinery is currently managing a shutdown of its Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC) unit for maintenance.

To maintain its daily supply commitment of 50 million litres, the refinery has reportedly resorted to importing gasoline blending components (estimated at 45,000 barrels per day). CEO David Bird reassured the public that the plant’s “flexible design” allows it to continue supplying the market despite the maintenance, emphasizing that the refinery remains a “stabilising force” against import-related volatility.

The price realignment has sparked a mixed reaction in the downstream sector. While the refinery criticized many filling stations for failing to pass on the earlier ₦699 price cut to consumers, the current increase is already being reflected at the pumps.

As of Tuesday morning, retail stations in Lagos and Abuja, including NNPCL outlets, were seen adjusting their prices between ₦805 and ₦850 per litre. Market analysts suggest that this move back toward “sustainable” pricing reflects the reality of global crude costs, which have remained high due to international supply constraints, despite the refinery’s commitment to shielding the domestic market.