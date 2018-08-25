Dangote Cement Stock Sees Gain as NSE Sustains Positive Growth

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained a postive growth on Friday, with Dangote Cement leading the gainers’ table for the second consecutive day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial market indices appreciated further with 0.63 per cent growth, following gains by some blue chips.

Specifically, the market capitalisation inched N81 billion or 0.63 per cent to close at N12.933 trillion against N12.852 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 220.05 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 35,426.21 compared to 35,206.16 posted on Friday.

Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N5 to close at N235 per share.

Flour Mills followed with a gain of N1 to close at N21.50, while Ecobank Transnational added 60k to close at N20 per share.

Air Service improved by 46k to close at N5.30, while NEM Insurance appreciated by 15k to close at N3 per share.

On the other hand, International Breweries topped the losers’ chart, shedding N2 to close at N32 per share.

Africa Prudential Registrars trailed with a loss of 35k to close at N3.70 while Guaranty Trust Bank declined by 30k to close at N37.50 per share.

UPL was down by 23k to close at N2.07, while NASCON lost 10k to close at N19.90 per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares traded rose by 139.11 per cent, while value of shares transacted increased by 79.05 per cent.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 527.74 million shares valued at N4.53 billion in 3,313 deals.

This was against the 220.71 million shares worth N2.53 billion exchanged in 3,287 deals on Thursday.

United Bank for Africa was the most active stock, exchanging 235.66 million shares worth N1.89 billion.

NEM Insurance followed with an account of 93.09 million shares valued at N279.19 million, while ETI traded 21.91 million shares worth N438.03 million.

Regence Insurance sold 18.812 million shares valued at N4.19 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 17.94 million shares worth N172.67 million.