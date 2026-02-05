Customs Oyo/Osun Command Reaffirms Partnership With International Breweries To Boost Excise Compliance, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with key private sector stakeholders as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and boost revenue generation.

This assurance was given through a press release signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Customs, I Abdulmalik Akintola, the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, on Thursday, February 5, 2026, when a delegation from International Breweries Plc, Ilesha, paid a courtesy visit to the Operational Headquarters of the Command to strengthen existing cooperation between the excise factory and the Service.

Receiving the delegation, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC) Wale Moses Adewole, described the visit as a clear demonstration of International Breweries’ dedication to institutional partnership. He identified the company as a critical stakeholder of the NCS and commended its consistent compliance with provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act governing excise operations.

Adewole stressed that sustained synergy between the Service and excise factories remains central to the achievement of Customs’ core mandates, particularly in trade facilitation, regulatory compliance and revenue generation. He urged the company to maintain the level of cooperation extended to previous administrations, while assuring of the Command’s readiness to provide a transparent, efficient and conducive operating environment that supports mutual growth.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Operational Manager of International Breweries Plc, Ilesha, Mr. Emmanuel Onabanjo, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded to his team. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustaining a strong and productive relationship with the Service, pledging full compliance with all statutory requirements.

Onabanjo further assured the Command of the company’s willingness to provide timely information and necessary assistance to Customs officers deployed to the facility to enable them effectively carry out their duties.

The visit, the Command noted, aligns with the Nigeria Customs Service’s broader stakeholder engagement strategy aimed at promoting voluntary compliance, strengthening public-private partnerships and ensuring seamless excise administration in support of national economic growth and development.