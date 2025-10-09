Coronation Registrars Clinches Triple Industry Honours In 2025

Coronation Registrars Limited has recorded a remarkable feat with three major industry awards within the first eight months of 2025, underscoring its leadership in Nigeria’s capital market services.

The firm was named Best Financial Institution Nigeria 2025 by Global Business and Finance Magazine, Outstanding Registrars Company of the Year by the Marketing Edge Awards, and Best Securities Registrar for Investor Services by the Gazet Awards.

According to the company, the recognitions reflect its ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s registrar services through advanced technological innovation, adherence to international quality standards, and thought leadership aimed at addressing long-standing inefficiencies in Africa’s capital markets.

To tackle persistent challenges such as unclaimed dividends, slow processing timelines, and fragmented investor experiences, Coronation Registrars said it has deployed a comprehensive suite of technology-driven solutions designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility across the investment ecosystem.

Among its innovations is ShareholderLive, a flagship digital platform that empowers retail investors with real-time portfolio tracking, seamless corporate action participation, and transparent dividend management.

“Every shareholder, regardless of location or portfolio size, deserves institutional-quality service and unrestricted access to their investments,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Oluseyi Owoturo.

Another key product, IssuerLive, provides issuers with real-time balance sheet data, insider trading monitoring, and automated compliance reporting. Additionally, Coronation Virtual offers hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) solutions that promote inclusive shareholder participation while ensuring governance integrity across critical sectors, including banking, oil and gas, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

In further testament to its operational excellence, Coronation Registrars recently obtained the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification, making it one of the first registrar firms in Nigeria to achieve this global benchmark.

“Our ISO certification is not just an operational milestone—it is a public affirmation of our commitment to sustainable competitive advantage through systematic quality management,” Owoturo stated.

The company’s automation of Nigeria’s first fully integrated bond processing workflow further demonstrates its drive for innovation, eliminating manual inefficiencies and boosting investor confidence in capital market transactions.

“These awards affirm our dedication to technology innovation, operational excellence, and thought leadership,” Owoturo added. “More importantly, they signal to institutional investors, listed companies, and regulators that Coronation Registrars is setting global standards while crafting solutions for African realities.

“As prosperity partners, we believe that efficient capital markets are central to Africa’s sustainable development. When entrepreneurs access funding with ease, retail investors participate meaningfully in growth, and institutional capital flows efficiently, we lay the foundation for inclusive prosperity.”