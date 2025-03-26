Comptroller Adelaja Strengthens Interagency Ties In Oyo State

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), of the Oyo/Osun Area Command, Comptroller Joseph Adelaja, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening interagency collaboration to bolster national security and economic stability.

In a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, Abdulmalik Akintola, on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, the CAC, accompanied by senior officers of the Command, paid a courtesy visit to sister agencies in Oyo State, engaging with the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

During his visit, Comptroller Adelaja underscored the Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) core functions of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts with security and regulatory agencies to enhance operational efficiency and safeguard national interests.

Addressing officers at the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Immigration Service, the CAC expressed appreciation for their role in protecting national borders and maintaining security.

He called for increased cooperation in joint training programmes, coordinated border operations, and intelligence sharing to combat smuggling and cross-border crimes.

At NAFDAC, the Area Controller commended the agency’s efforts ensuring public health and safety, praising their vigilance in preventing the circulation of substandard pharmaceutical products. He pledged the Service’s full support for regulatory enforcement efforts.

Senior officials from the visited agencies, assured of their continued support, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in securing the nation’s borders and promoting economic stability through strengthened interagency collaboration.