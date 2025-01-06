CIG Motors partners Stanbic IBTC Bank To Facilitate Affordable Vehicle Ownership

In a significant development for individuals looking to acquire new automobiles this season, Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has partnered with CIG Motors, the powerhouse behind popular automobile brand, GAC Motors. The partnership, formally signed at the GAC G-Style showroom, aims to simplify the rigorous process of owning a brand-new vehicle, with a flexi-repayment structure, and a 10 per cent discount rate on all vehicles purchased within 12 months.

As part of this collaboration, CIG Motors is also giving a five (5) year warranty on all its GAC vehicle models. The partnership will also provide incentives to customers purchasing through the Stanbic IBTC Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) product. This initiative comes at a time when many individuals and families are seeking affordable ways to own cars.

Jubril Arogundade, Executive Director, CIG Motors, expressed delight at the partnership stating that “Through this partnership, Nigerians are guaranteed to experience a premium and hassle-free process in owning brand new vehicles that suit their taste”. CIG Motors’ expertise in the automobile sector, enhanced by Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) scheme, will allow equal opportunity for customers to own cars without stress or worry”, He added.

CIG Motors is a renowned automobile company known for cutting-edge designs and reliable automobile brand. The scheme is open to individuals Nigerians (including the self-employed), and businesses seeking to expand their fleets.

During the event, Olu Delano, Executive Director, Personal & Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that, “The collaboration enhances the purchasing power of our customers, enabling them to access a broad range of brand-new vehicles under CIG Motors. It also highlights our commitment to fostering economic growth in the communities we serve.

“Stanbic IBTC Bank and CIG Motors’ collaboration illustrates a broader trend of growth between financial institutions and automobile manufacturers,” he added.

As the automotive market expands, collaborations like Stanbic IBTC Bank and CIG Motors are crucial for promoting customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty. The combination of quality vehicles and favourable financial solutions is set to transform the car-buying experience, making it efficient and enjoyable.