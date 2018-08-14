Chinese Retailer Miniso Eyes 200 Additional Stores in Nigeria in 2019

Chinese low-cost retailer and variety store chain, Miniso, has disclosed plans to increase its retail stores in Nigeria by 200 new stores. The Managing Director of Miniso Nigeria, Key Yang disclosed this, he said the lifestyle designer retail brand company intends to expand its stores before the end of 2019.

The store’s growing chain, according to Yang, would create jobs for over 8,000 Nigerians.

Yang further said that by 2020, the company would start procuring most of its raw materials locally.

Also speaking, the company’s Franchise and Investment Manager, Jason Zhou, noted that since its creation, Miniso has actively explored the international market and has opened more than 2,900 stores in over 60 countries over the years.

Miniso is a Chinese low-cost retailer and variety store chain that specialises in household and consumer goods. It is the fastest growing fashion brand on a large global scale, with its product focus mainly in leisure lifestyle, which includes creative homeware, health and beauty, fashion accessories, digital accessories, stationery and gifts, unique toys series, seasonal products, Kitchenware, etc.

The franchise company was co-founded by Japanese designer Junya Miyake and Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu.

With its headquarter in Guangzhou, China, Miniso has an average monthly growth rate of 80 – 100 stores across countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Australia amongst others.

In less than a decade since it began operations, Miniso has expanded outside of the Chinese market and operates 1,800 stores in Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa, North America, and South America.

So far since Minisco launched its operations in Lekki, Lagos, it has since opened eleven stores across the country.

The eleven stores opened include Ikeja City Mall; Palms Mall, Victoria Island; Novare Mall, Sango-Tedo; Maryland Mall; Festival Mall, Festac; MMA2 (Departure Lounge); Jericho Mall, Ibadan; Palms Mall, Ibadan; Apo Mall, Abuja; Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja and Gateway Mall.