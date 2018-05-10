Checkout Nigeria’s Top 10 Stockbrokers for First Four Months of 2018

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, recorded transactions worth N699.3 billion executed by 10 stockbroking firms in the country under four months.

These deals involved the exchange of 51.6 billion shares traded by investors from January to April 2018, data from the bourse revealed.

In terms of value, the 10 brokerage firms accounted for 64.05 percent, while in terms of volume, accounted for 49.36 percent of the trades.

A breakdown of the analysis showed that in value terms, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited leading the chart with N177.8 billion or 16.2 percent, while CSL Stockbrokers Limited trailed with N138.2 billion or 12.6 percent.

Furthermore, Rencap Securities Limited recorded N100.7 billion or 9.2 percent, while EFCP Limited accounted for N80.6 billion or 7.3 percent.

FBN Quest Securities Limited sold N48.4 billion or 4.4 percent, while Cordros Securities Limited traded shares worth N45.6 billion or 4.1 percent in the period under review.

Also, United Capital Securities Limited traded N33 billion or 3 percent, Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited sold N27.9 billion or 2.5 percent, Cardinalstone Securities Limited transacted N27.1 billion or 2.4 percent and Apel Asset Limited recorded N19.9 billion or 1.8 percent.

However, in terms of volume, United Capital Plc topped the chart with 11.2 billion shares or 10.7 percent, CSL Stockbrokers Limited sold 7.5 billion shares or 7.1 percent, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited traded 7.3 billion equities or 6.9 percent, Cardinalstone Securities Limited traded 4.7 billion shares or 4.4 percent, while Apel Asset Limited exchanged 4.2 billion units or 4 percent.

Also, Rencap Securities Nigeria Limited accounted for 3.8 billion or 3.6 percent, Cordros Securities

Limited traded 3.6 billion shares or 3.4 percent, Reward Investment and Services Limited traded 3.5 billion units or 2.8 percent, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited exchanged 3 billion shares or 2.8 percent, while Morgan Capital Securities Limited transacted 2.9 billion shares or 2.8 percent.