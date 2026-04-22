CBN Sells ₦1.9 Trillion OMO Bills as Liquidity Management Tightens Financial System

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 22 2026

KEY POINTS

CBN raises ₦1.9 trillion via OMO bills auction

Total subscriptions hit ₦2.2 trillion

System liquidity declines to ₦3.57 trillion

Overnight rate rises to 22.23%

Strong investor demand persists despite tight liquidity stance

MAIN STORY

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday raised ₦1.9 trillion through Open Market Operation (OMO) bills as part of ongoing efforts to manage excess liquidity in the financial system.

The auction, which offered ₦600 billion across 7-day, 91-day, and 140-day maturities, recorded strong demand, with total subscriptions reaching ₦2.2 trillion, significantly oversubscribing the offer.

Market liquidity, however, declined by 7.16% to ₦3.57 trillion, driven by a reduction in Standing Deposit Facility balances and lower opening balances held by commercial banks with the CBN.

The tightening liquidity conditions led to a marginal increase in short-term interest rates. The overnight lending rate rose by 7 basis points to 22.23%, while the open repo rate remained stable at 22.00%.

Stop rates for the auction were set at 21.90% for the short tenor, 19.87% for the mid-tenor, and 19.91% for the longer maturity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Money market analysts attribute the high subscription levels to strong investor appetite for risk-free instruments amid expected liquidity inflows from maturing securities, coupon payments, and upcoming Treasury bill redemptions.

However, they caution that sustained liquidity absorption by the CBN may continue to keep short-term rates elevated.

WHAT’S NEXT

Additional liquidity management operations expected from CBN

Market awaits upcoming Treasury bill maturities and reinvestment flows

Short-term rates likely to remain elevated in the near term

BOTTOM LINE

The CBN continues aggressive liquidity management through OMO auctions, reinforcing tight monetary conditions in the financial system despite strong investor demand.