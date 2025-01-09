Rivers Gas Explosion: Council Chairman Shuts Down Gas Refilling Station

In a decisive move to prevent further gas explosions and protect residents’ lives and property, the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Council in Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has sealed off a cooking gas refilling station in Rumuokuta.

Leading a team to the site after receiving a tip-off, Ihunwo stated that the closure was a necessary safety measure and not a targeted action against the operator. He expressed grave concerns over the station’s proximity to residential houses, describing it as a significant risk to the community.

“It is unreasonable for anyone to site this kind of business in a residential area like this,” Ihunwo said. “I don’t want to endanger the lives of our people, not for any reason.”

The council chairman issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the facility’s owner to dismantle the gas refilling machine, warning that the council would take enforcement actions if the directive was ignored. Additionally, Ihunwo instructed the council’s chief security officer to confiscate the machine to ensure compliance.

This proactive measure follows a recent gas explosion in the Oroazi area, which underscored the urgent need for stricter safety regulations in the handling of cooking gas within the council area.

To further strengthen safety efforts, Ihunwo has announced the formation of an 11-member committee tasked with dismantling all cooking gas refilling stations located in residential communities across Obio/Akpor.

The chairman’s actions reflect a commitment to safeguarding lives and addressing the recurring safety lapses that have plagued the region. By prioritising community safety over commercial interests, Ihunwo’s administration aims to prevent future incidents and instill a culture of accountability in public safety management.