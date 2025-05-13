Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Brazil’s Head Coach After Real Madrid Exit

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will leave the Spanish club at the close of the current season to take up the managerial role with the Brazilian national football team.

The 65-year-old Italian football tactician is set to officially assume his duties in Brazil on May 26, shortly after the conclusion of the La Liga campaign.

This transition represents a significant milestone in Ancelotti’s illustrious coaching career, during which he has established himself as one of the most decorated managers in Real Madrid’s history. Over two stints with the club, Ancelotti secured 15 trophies, including a Champions League title and last season’s La Liga crown.

His impending departure follows a recent setback in El Clásico, where Real Madrid fell short against fierce rivals Barcelona. That defeat left the team trailing by seven points with only three matches remaining, all but ending their title hopes and leaving the club trophyless for the first time in four seasons.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move, stating: “Carlo Ancelotti will become the new head coach of Brazil. All plans are in place, and the agreement has been finalized.” He also noted that preparations are underway, including finalizing Ancelotti’s technical team and documentation, as well as organizing his farewell from the Spanish capital.

Once in charge, Ancelotti will immediately be tasked with steering the Brazilian side through upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador.

His appointment is historic, making him the first foreign coach to permanently lead Brazil’s national team. Brazil has experienced managerial instability since the dismissal of Dorival Junior in late March, and Ancelotti’s arrival is seen as a strategic move aimed at restoring the nation’s footballing dominance.