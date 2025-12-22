CAF Unveils Annual African Nations League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the launch of the African Nations League, a new annual competition aimed at providing a consistent, high-level platform for the continent’s senior national teams and elite players.

The competition, unveiled on Monday, is designed to guarantee regular world-class international football for African nations, while expanding opportunities for players to showcase their talents on a continental stage.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, CAF said the new league underscores its commitment to hosting a top-tier senior national team competition every year. “CAF launches the exciting new African Nations League and guarantees that CAF will host, every year, a world-class Senior National Team Competition in which the best African players will participate,” the statement read.

According to the continental football body, the African Nations League will strengthen the competitive structure of international football in Africa by ensuring frequent, meaningful matches, promoting player development and enhancing fan engagement across the continent.

CAF added that the annual nature of the competition would provide continuity for national teams, improve technical standards, and create sustainable value for member associations.

The launch comes amid broader reforms in African football. CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, recently announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will revert to a four-year cycle after the 2028 edition, marking a significant shift from the tournament’s current biennial format.

The introduction of the African Nations League is expected to complement the revised AFCON calendar and further elevate the global profile of African football.