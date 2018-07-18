Buhari’s Support Group: South-East Caucus Working for Buhari’s Re-election in 2019 – Senator Uzodinma

South East group has begun aggressive campaign and mobilisation for President Muhmmadu Buhari’s re-election.

The Coordinator, South-east caucus, National Committee of Buhari’s Support Group, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said high powered meetings were being held to mobilise massive support for Buhari in 2019.

Uzodinma told newsmen after the caucus’ meeting in Abuja, that the association membership was voluntary and committed.

The lawmaker also said sub committees had been set up while state coordinators had been appointed.

According to him, members of the group are using their money to work toward the President’s re-election bid in 2019.

“The Central working committee met and created sub committees and appointed state coordinators, who will in turn create local government coordinators.

“South-east is very serious about this. We want to make sure we win convincingly and the President will be able to appreciate the work we have done.”

He explained that that the caucus’ activities would be sponsored by well meaning individuals, who believed in Mr President’s determination to ensure a corruption free, secured and economically vibrant nation.

“The Government is not involved in the association, we have people who have volunteered to assist us to support with both funding and human resources.

“This is to ensure that come 2019, President Buhari will win convincingly in the South-east.

“I can assure you that with the level and calibre of people involved, commitment is sure and drive is going to be wonderful,” he said.

A member of the caucus, Mr Emeka Wogu, also said that the caucus was working hard to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered up to 80 per cent of the votes in the South East.

Wogu, also a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, expressed optimism that more South-eastern people would vote for Buhari in 2019.

He said that APC is strong in terms of spread in the South-east.

According to him, the group is working hard to make sure that come 2019, President Buhari and APC win all the elections in the South-east convincingly.