Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting with New Lawmakers ahead of Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night met with members-elect of the National Assembly ahead of the inauguration of the 9th NASS on Tuesday.

The President met the lawmakers-elect in company with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, and members of the parties National Working Committee as well as APC governors at the Sheraton in the nations capital Abuja.

At the end of the meeting which was held behind closed doors, none of the lawmakers-elect or party officials were willing to speak to journalists about the meeting and the discussions with the President and party leaders.

The meeting is, however, believed to be aimed at putting final touches to the APCs plans for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

The party has endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Senate President and Deputy President, respectively, while Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase were chosen for the role of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Although many lawmakers-elect including governors elected under the party have backed the choice of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, there has been opposition to the choice with Senator Ali Ndume gunning for the Senate Presidency, while Muhammad Umaru Bago wants to Speaker.

The APC NWC had met with governors and members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the party earlier in the day to endorse Lawan and Gbajabiamila as its choice for the position Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

