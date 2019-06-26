Buhari Appoints Thomas M.A. John as Acting Alternate Chairman of NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Thomas M.A. John as the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Governing Board.

A statement by the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in Abuja stated that Dr. John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, was before the appointment, a member of the NNPC Governing Board.

According to Baru, “He will hold the position of the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Governing Board until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position, respectively in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.

“The new appointment takes effect immediately.”

Source: THISDAY